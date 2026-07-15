Esports World Cup 2026: Mouz, Xtreme Gaming, and Virtus.pro eliminated from controversy-ridden Survival Stage

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Update: Primetime has been removed from the Esports World Cup and thus Vici Gaming automatically advances to the match against 1w Team this afternoon. The reason for the removal is due to Primetime not being able to field an eligible roster, while the Esports Integrity Commission notes the suspensions as noted below are "interim and protective" while the investigation is ongoing.

Original: A spanner has been thrown into the works of the Survival Stage of the Dota 2 tournament at the Esports World Cup, as yesterday's array of Round 1 matches did not conclude as planned. Three of the expected games occurred but the fourth did not due to the Esports Foundation suspending the match following discovering an "integrity issue".

It's unclear what exactly this is in relation to but two members of Primetime's team have been suspended (a player and a coach) from the tournament and all other Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) member events, with the organisation and remaining team members now expected to play their planned match later this afternoon in a weakened state.

This means today's fixtures are a bit wonkier as there will be the scheduled four Round 2 games but also the final Round 1 match too, with the winner of this game having to head straight into their next match with little time to rest and prepare. To this end, you can see the final Survival Stage fixtures below, with each Round 2 victor advancing to the Playoffs. As for the delayed Vici Gaming versus Primetime match, this will happen at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST today, July 15.

EWC Dota 2 Survival Stage Round 2 - July 15