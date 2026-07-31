Esports World Cup 2026: MLBB Mid Season Cup Semifinals are locked in with four teams left in contention

HQ

There are four matches left to be played in the Esports World Cup's Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup event, with the Grand Final planned for tomorrow, August 1, with this being when the whopping $3 million prize pool will be dished out. With this being the case, the Quarterfinals fixtures have concluded and the Semifinals are now locked in.

The last two results, which occurred on July 30, saw Team Spirit annihilate Team Vamos in a 3-0 manner, all while ONIC overcame Aurora Gaming in a very close 3-2 result.

With this being said, the Semifinals matches are confirmed, with these two games to be played today, all before the Third Place Match and the Grand Final happen on August 1. Check out the full fixtures below.

EWC MSC Semifinals



Team Falcons PH vs. Yangon Galacticos at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST on July 31



Team Spirit vs. ONIC at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST on July 31



EWC MSC Third Place Match



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



EWC MSC Grand Final