Esports World Cup 2026: Lyon wins Free Fire event, secures Global Finals 2026 ticket

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There were four major finals happening at the Esports World Cup over this past weekend, with two of these occurring on Saturday, July 18. One was the Free Fire event, which put $1 million on the line and saw the surviving 12 teams battling it out in a 10-match Finals phase where the majority of the prize pool, but also a singular ticket to the Global Finals 2026 in Bangkok in November was on the line.

After a busy Finals phase, the Mexican Lyon ended up coming out on top after notching up a total of 185 points, placing it comfortably ahead of the second-placing Team Apex Gaming with 165 points.

It wasn't a clear victory from the outset however, as despite beginning the Finals with a second-place result, the following few matches saw Lyon placing towards the bottom of the standings, all before it managed to pull itself together and secure top five results for the final four matches, including three third-placing games and one outright victory too.

This means Lyon will be present at the Global Finals 2026 in November, the first squad to secure a spot in the tournament, while Lyon kickstarts its campaign in the EWC Club Championship too, with this result seeing it now tied fourth in the overall standings.