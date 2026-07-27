Esports World Cup 2026: Hyperspirit's RvPLegend lifts EA Sports FC Pro World Championship trophy

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At the end of last week, the official release date and tons of new information related to EA Sports FC 27 was shared, confirming the game would be landing on PC and consoles in September. This all happened ahead of the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship occurring at the Esports World Cup in Paris, France too.

Yep, one of the three finals to occur over this past weekend saw an EA Sports FC 26 victor being crowned, with the honour falling to Hyperspirit's Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu. The Romanian player managed to fight his way through the Knockout Stage, claiming the scalps of Umut "Umut" Gültekin, Gustavo "GugaFerraz" Ferraz, Alihan "Alihan" Hadzhi, Nassim "Nassada" Dahman, and Levy "levyfinn" Rieck along the way.

For reference, coming out of the Group Stage, RvPLegend was 11th in the standings, and in this Knockout Stage run, he managed to defeat three of the four best performing players from the Group Stage, making this result all the more impressive.

RvPLegend will be heading home with $250,000 for his efforts and also 1,000 Club Championship Points for his organisation to make its name known in the wider tournament. This result is also the final major result for the EA Sports FC 26 professional circuit, as when action picks back up, EA Sports FC 27 will be the game foundation being used.