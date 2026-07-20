Esports World Cup 2026: Home-town Team Vitality crowned MLBB Women's International champion

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Considering many of the major and big-name finals occurring at the Esports World Cup over the weekend, you may have missed the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International 2026. This is one of the smaller events at the wider festival, as it only featured 16 attending teams and a prize pool totalling $500,000, but it was a final with important repercussions all the same.

After an intense Knockout Stage, the home-town French organisation of Team Vitality ultimately defeated Natus Vincere in the Grand Final in a 4-2 manner, with this result also being key for the Club Championship at this early stage of the tournament.

Both organisations are currently topping the overarching Club Championship, with NAVI in first place and 350 points clear of Team Vitality in second, who are 300 points clear of AG.AL International in third. The points are spread as such, typically because a team earns 1,000 points for a tournament victory and then a handful of other points for high-placing results lower down the standings, with NAVI now having a victory and second-place result to its name and Team Vitality having high results in both Valorant and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as well as this MLBB victory.

With three finals planned for this coming weekend, the question is whether either team will retain its place in the standings by this time next week.