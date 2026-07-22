Esports World Cup 2026: Here's what to expect from the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship

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It's set to be a very busy week for Electronic Arts and its football division, as not only can we expect more news about EA Sports FC 27 following Kylian Mbappe being named the cover star of the incoming iteration, but the 2025/26 FC Pro season is set to come to a close too, when the FC Pro World Championship is hosted as part of the Esports World Cup.

The event will be happening throughout the course of this week, with 36 players battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. The qualified players have been determined through regional play but also the recent Play-Ins, where the final 10 slots for the tournament were filled.

As for what comes next, the event is split into two parts. The first portion of the action will be the League Stage running between July 22-24, where the 36 players are whittled down to 24 survivors. The best eight players will earn immediate spots in the Round of 16 in the Playoffs that follow, the bottom 12 players will be eliminated immediately, and the remaining 16 players will advance to the Knockout Round of the Playoffs (which is effectively the Round of 32).

As for the dates for each portion of play, you can see this below.