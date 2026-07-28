Esports World Cup 2026: Here's the bracket and fixtures for the MLBB Mid-Season Cup Knockout Stage

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While there is no Esports World Cup action happening as of today, when tomorrow comes around, July 29, many events will pick back up. One such example is for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup (the men's event at the EWC, following the women's happening recently), which will be offering its Knockout Stage in the days ahead wherein eight teams will compete in a single-elimination format bracket to claim the trophy, 1,000 Club Championship Points, and a portion of the staggering $3 million prize pool.

As it stands, the Quarterfinals will occur on July 29-30, before the Semifinals on July 31, and then the Third Place Match and Grand Final on August 1. With this in mind, you can see the fixtures, teams, and times all below.

EWC MSC 2026 Knockout Stage Quarterfinals:



Yangon Galacticos vs. PRO Esports at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST on July 29



Team Vitality vs. Team Falcons PH at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST on July 29



Team Vamos vs. Team Spirit at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST on July 30



Aurora Gaming vs. ONIC at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST on July 30



EWC MSC 2026 Knockout Stage Semifinals (July 31):



Winner of Vamos/Spirit vs. Winner of Aurora/ONIC at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Winner of Vitality/Falcons vs. Winner of Yangon/PRO at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST



EWC MSC 2026 Knockout Stage Third Place Match (August 1):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



EWC MSC 2026 Knockout Stage Grand Final (August 1):