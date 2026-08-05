Esports World Cup 2026: Here is when each of the Tekken 8 groups will host their opening fixtures

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There are a number of events happening at the Esports World Cup over the course of this week and one example is the Tekken 8 main event, where 32 players will be competing for a slice of a $1 million pie.

Following up to the Last Chance Qualifier occurring last weekend, the Group Stage 1 is set to start as of today, August 5, with each group hosting all of its action in one swift swoop. To this end, you may be wondering about the opening fixtures and when each group will host its respective action.

The four groups each use a double-elimination format, meaning a player can lose one match and remain alive, while a second loss will lead to elimination for good. The plans will also see Group CC kicking things off, before being followed by Group DD, Group BB, and then Group AA, with the latter two featuring matches tomorrow, August 6.

With this in mind, the opening fixtures for each group can be seen below. Again, it's worth keeping in mind each groups Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket matches will follow these opening fixtures before the next group's games start.

EWC Tekken 8 Group CC opening fixtures (August 5):



AK vs. Nobi at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Mulgold vs. Yagami at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST



Usama Abbasi vs. Qudans at 13:40 BST/14:40 CEST



Atif vs. Numan CH at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



EWC Tekken 8 Group DD opening fixtures (August 5):



Ulsan vs. M. Zubair at 16:40 BST/17:40 CEST



Tekken Master vs. AO at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST



Knee vs. Keisuke at 17:20 BST/18:20 CEST



Farzeen vs. Ninjakilla at 17:40 BST/18:40 CEST



EWC Tekken 8 Group BB opening fixtures (August 6):



Ikari vs. Rest at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



The Jon vs. Jeondding at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST



LowHigh vs. Raef at 13:40 BST/14:40 CEST



Rangchu vs. Sin at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



EWC Tekken 8 Group AA opening fixtures (August 6):