Esports World Cup 2026: Here is when each of the Tekken 8 groups will host their opening fixtures
The main event for the fighting tournament is getting underway as of today.
There are a number of events happening at the Esports World Cup over the course of this week and one example is the Tekken 8 main event, where 32 players will be competing for a slice of a $1 million pie.
Following up to the Last Chance Qualifier occurring last weekend, the Group Stage 1 is set to start as of today, August 5, with each group hosting all of its action in one swift swoop. To this end, you may be wondering about the opening fixtures and when each group will host its respective action.
The four groups each use a double-elimination format, meaning a player can lose one match and remain alive, while a second loss will lead to elimination for good. The plans will also see Group CC kicking things off, before being followed by Group DD, Group BB, and then Group AA, with the latter two featuring matches tomorrow, August 6.
With this in mind, the opening fixtures for each group can be seen below. Again, it's worth keeping in mind each groups Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket matches will follow these opening fixtures before the next group's games start.
EWC Tekken 8 Group CC opening fixtures (August 5):
- AK vs. Nobi at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST
- Mulgold vs. Yagami at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST
- Usama Abbasi vs. Qudans at 13:40 BST/14:40 CEST
- Atif vs. Numan CH at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST
EWC Tekken 8 Group DD opening fixtures (August 5):
- Ulsan vs. M. Zubair at 16:40 BST/17:40 CEST
- Tekken Master vs. AO at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST
- Knee vs. Keisuke at 17:20 BST/18:20 CEST
- Farzeen vs. Ninjakilla at 17:40 BST/18:40 CEST
EWC Tekken 8 Group BB opening fixtures (August 6):
- Ikari vs. Rest at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST
- The Jon vs. Jeondding at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST
- LowHigh vs. Raef at 13:40 BST/14:40 CEST
- Rangchu vs. Sin at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST
EWC Tekken 8 Group AA opening fixtures (August 6):
- Mangja vs. Meo-Il at 16:40 BST/17:40 CEST
- Hafiz vs. Matsuba at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST
- Breadman vs. Qasim Meer at 17:20 BST/18:20 CEST
- CBM vs. Arslan Ash at 17:40 BST/18:40 CEST