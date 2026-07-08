Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
PUBG: Battlegrounds

Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the PUBG: Battlegrounds teams and groups

In total, 24 organisations will be present and fighting for a slice of a $2 million prize pool.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
PUBG PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Intel Jacket DLC EN Global

PUBG PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Intel Jacket DLC EN Global

From 30.53 GBP at 17 stores
See price

Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

HQ

While it won't be kicking off for a couple of weeks, soon the Esports World Cup will be hosting its PUBG: Battlegrounds event, a major tournament where we can expect 24 teams to be present and competing for a slice of a $2 million prize pool. The event will be split into two phases spanning a Group Stage and a Grand Finals, with the Group Stage seeding the 24 teams into three groups to determine the 16 organisations who will advance to the Grand Finals and the eight who are eliminated from the event at the first hurdle.

With this in mind, we now know the seeding for the respective groups, with this action set to occur between July 21023, with the Grand Finals following between July 24-26.

EWC PUBG: Battlegrounds groups:

Group A:


  • Virtus.pro

  • AG.AL International

  • SOOPers

  • Petrichor Road

  • Tyloo

  • Team Vitality

  • Full Sense

  • Shadow Expert

Group B:


  • Made in Thailand

  • Four Angry Men

  • Twisted Minds

  • Geekay Esports

  • Team Nemesis

  • Team Liquid

  • GAM Esports

  • R8 Esports

Group C:


  • 17 Gaming

  • Natus Vincere

  • T1

  • Gen.G Esports

  • JD Gaming

  • Team Falcons

  • The Vicious

  • Sharper Esports

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Related texts



Loading next content