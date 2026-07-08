Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the PUBG: Battlegrounds teams and groups
In total, 24 organisations will be present and fighting for a slice of a $2 million prize pool.
PUBG PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Intel Jacket DLC EN Global
While it won't be kicking off for a couple of weeks, soon the Esports World Cup will be hosting its PUBG: Battlegrounds event, a major tournament where we can expect 24 teams to be present and competing for a slice of a $2 million prize pool. The event will be split into two phases spanning a Group Stage and a Grand Finals, with the Group Stage seeding the 24 teams into three groups to determine the 16 organisations who will advance to the Grand Finals and the eight who are eliminated from the event at the first hurdle.
With this in mind, we now know the seeding for the respective groups, with this action set to occur between July 21023, with the Grand Finals following between July 24-26.
EWC PUBG: Battlegrounds groups:
Group A:
- Virtus.pro
- AG.AL International
- SOOPers
- Petrichor Road
- Tyloo
- Team Vitality
- Full Sense
- Shadow Expert
Group B:
- Made in Thailand
- Four Angry Men
- Twisted Minds
- Geekay Esports
- Team Nemesis
- Team Liquid
- GAM Esports
- R8 Esports
Group C:
- 17 Gaming
- Natus Vincere
- T1
- Gen.G Esports
- JD Gaming
- Team Falcons
- The Vicious
- Sharper Esports