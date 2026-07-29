Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the opening fixtures for the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship

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It's going to be a rather busy day at the Parisian Esports World Cup, as there are several events taking place, many of which are kicking off for the first time. One example is the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship, which is seeing 16 of the best teams from around the world in-attendance and fighting for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

A winner for this event will be decided by the end of the week, with the Grand Final being hosted on Sunday, August 2. With this being the case, we know the confirmed opening fixtures for the respective two groups, all of which you can see below.

It should be noted each group uses a double-elimination format, meaning teams get a 'second life' before being eliminated for good. The Group Stage will also whittle the 16 qualified teams down to eight survivors, each of whom will compete in the Playoffs over the weekend.

EWC OWCS Midseason Championship Group Stage Group A opening fixtures (July 29):



T1 vs. Twisted Minds at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Weibo Gaming vs. Team Liquid at 17:15 BST/18:15 CEST



Virtus.pro vs. 9z Team at 18:30 BST/19:30 CEST



Dallas Fuel vs. Team Falcons at 19:45 BST/20:45 CEST



EWC OWCS Midseason Championship Group Stage Group B opening fixtures (July 29):