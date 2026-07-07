Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the groups for the Teamfight Tactics tournament

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While the immediate focus is on different tournaments and games, in a couple of weeks many of the best teams and players in the world of competitive Teamfight Tactics will be travelling to Paris, France to compete in the dedicated Esports World Cup event planned for the tournament.

To this end, with the action planned for July 21-25, and with 16 teams set to be present and battling for a slice of the $500,000 prize pool, the groups for the tournament have now been locked in.

There will be two groups and each will seed teams into a double-elimination bracket where the aim is to reduce the field from 16 teams to eight survivors (four from each group) to determine the eight-team Playoff bracket, which will use a single-elimination format. With all this being said, you can see the Group Stage seeding and opening matches below.

Group A Opening Matches:



Weibo Gaming vs. T1



GodLike Esports vs. Fnatic



Team Vision vs. Movistar KOI



Team Vitality vs. Flash Wolves



Group B Opening Matches: