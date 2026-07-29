Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the groups for the Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 1

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As we touched upon yesterday, the Street Fighter 6 tournament at the Parisian Esports World Cup is about to get underway. The main proceedings are kicking off as of today, July 29, all following the Last Chance Qualifier running last week. With tons of action planned between July 29 and August 1, when a victor is decided, you may be wondering about the opening fixtures and how the Group Stage 1 groups are split.

If so, we've gathered all of this information below with the added caveat being Group Stage 1 uses a double-elimination format and is designed to whittle down the 32 players to 16 survivors, all before these players are put into two Group Stage 2 groups, where the 16 survivors will be reduced to eight Finals Bracket players.

As for what's coming up, here are the opening fixtures for all four groups.

EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 1 Group AA opening fixtures:



Daigo vs. Itabashi Zangeif



Kilzyou vs. Micky



Big Bird vs. Kobayan



MenaRD vs. Hibiki



EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 1 Group BB opening fixtures:



Tokido vs. Lexx



Sahara vs. Punk



AngryBird vs. Nephew



Chris T vs. Craime



EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 1 Group CC opening fixtures:



Fuudo vs. Moke



Higuchi vs. Yamaguchi



Juicyjoe vs. Hinao



Caba vs. Shigematsu



EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 1 Group DD opening fixtures: