Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the groups and wider tournament format for the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2026

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It's set to be another immensely busy week at the Esports World Cup, as there are a wealth of events and tournaments taking place in Paris. One of the biggest examples is the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2026, which sees many of the best squads on hand battling it out for a slice of a $3 million pie.

With action stretching into next week, and with the Grand Final planned for August 16, you might be curious about the initial plans for the event and likewise the wider tournament format.

Speaking on the latter point first, action will commence with a Group Stage between August 6-9, where 32 teams are whittled down to 26 survivors. The best 10 teams will advance straight to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 sides are sent into a Survival Stage where they will be looking to snag one of six remaining Playoffs tickets. The Survival Stage will occur between August 11-12, all ahead of the Grand Finals between August 14-16.

As for the Group Stage, the 32 teams have been seeded into two 16-team groups, where they will then each be competing in 12 games per group, with Group A's matches set for August 6-7 and Group B's between August 8-9. As for the teams in each group, see this below.

EWC PUBG Mobile World Cup Group Stage Group A teams:



4Thrives



AG.AL



Al-Ula Club



Aurora Gaming



DRX



Furia



Gaming Stars



Geekay Esports



GOAT Team



Nigma Galaxy



Orangutan



Rex Regum Qeon



Team Flash



ThunderTalk Gaming



ULF Esports



XForce Rejects



EWC PUBG Mobile World Cup Group Stage Group B teams: