Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the fixtures for the Rainbow Six: Siege Play-In Phase 1

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There are quite a few Esports World Cup tournaments that span several weeks, and one key example of this is the Rainbow Six: Siege tournament that commences as of today, August 4. This massive event brings together 22 of the best teams from around the world and sees them battling it out for a slice of a $2 million pie, with the Grand Final scheduled for August 15.

With this being said, the first round of play kicks off in a few hours, all when the Play-In Phase 1 portion of action starts. The idea of this phase is to whittle down eight teams to four survivors, each of whom will then move to the Play-In Phase 2, where they will be whittled down further to two survivors, who will then compete in the main Group Stage with the other qualified squads.

As there are games occurring this afternoon, you may be wondering about the opening fixtures for Play-In Phase 1. If so, you can see this information below, with the added caveat being each group uses a double-elimination format meaning teams get a second life before being eliminated for good.

EWC R6S Play-In Phase 1 Group A opening fixtures (August 4):



Shopify Rebellion vs. Al-Ula Club at 14:20 BST/15:20 CEST



Chiefs EC vs. Tyloo at 14:20 BST/15:20 CEST



EWC R6S Play-In Phase 2 Group A opening fixtures (August 4):