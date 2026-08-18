Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the Crossfire groups and opening fixtures

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The final week of the Esports World Cup officially kicks off today, August 18, as the Crossfire tournament will begin hosting the matches planned for its Group Stage phase of play. This tournament will actually be the only event being featured at the EWC today, as the other three tournaments are scheduled to pick up their proceedings as of tomorrow, August 19, meaning if you are searching for some competitive action to chow down on in the hours ahead, you can look below to see the groups and the opening fixtures too.

Before getting into that information, it is worth mentioning the Group Stage uses a double-elimination format and a dual-group approach, meaning teams in the two respective groups get a second life before being eliminated for good.

Crossfire Group A Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



Team Vitality vs. Evolution Power at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



AG.AL vs. Qing Jiu Club at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



Stallions vs. Geekay Esports at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



Team Liquid vs. Execration at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Crossfire Group B Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



ROC Esports vs. Team Nemesis at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Team Falcons vs. Natus Vincere at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



KingZero Esports vs. The Vicious at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



As for why Group B only has three scheduled games, due to travel issues, the match between BaiSha Gaming and Anubis Gaming was cancelled, with Anubis Gaming forced to forfeit the match and BaiSha Gaming earning an automatic spot in the next round.