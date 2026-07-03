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Esports World Cup 2026 has kicked off: Here are the opening results from the Valorant tournament

The main Parisian event commences from next week but the Valorant tournament is already underway.

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While the Esports World Cup will actually kick off next week, when the Parisian festival begins offering weekly tournaments and action for around seven weeks straight, one of the 20+ events to be featured is already underway, as the Valorant tournament has started.

So far, group action is underway, with each of the teams from Group A and B already appearing in a match each, lending four results to spotlight as of yesterday.

For Group A, 100 Thieves defeated Rex Regum Qeon 2-0, before BBL Esports dispatched EDward Gaming in a 2-1 manner. Over in Group B, Team Vitality smashed Karmine Corp 2-0, while NRG overcame Paper Rex in a 2-1 result.

The format of the group action means if a team notches up two wins in their respective group, they will qualify for the playoffs. Likewise, two losses leads to elimination, so each group will eventually determine two playoff sides and two knocked out organisations too.

Looking ahead to today's match-ups (July 3), we can expect the following fixtures to be offered.

Group A:


  • Gentle Mates vs. XLG Esports at 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST

  • Nongshim RedForce vs. G2 Esports at 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST

Group B:


  • MiBR.LOS vs. Global Esports at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST

  • AG.AL International vs. Team Heretics at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST

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