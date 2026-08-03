Esports World Cup 2026: G2 Esports gets on the board with Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship win

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There are a few Call of Duty events planned for the Parisian Esports World Cup, with the first to conclude being the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament. The battle royale was featured at the major festival, with the Warzone Resurgence Series 2026 Championship being served up. This was an event where 32 of the best teams from around the world were on hand to fight over a $1 million prize pool, and the victor ended up being a first-time winner for this iteration of the EWC.

G2 Esports is finally on the board as it has come out on top of the Warzone Resurgence Series Championship, ultimately finishing ahead of the competition in the Finals, with 210.4 points to its name, which was enough to comfortably top T1, JD Gaming, Twisted Minds, and Gentle Mates, each of which scored between 176-182 points.

With this result in mind, G2 Esports is heading home with $250,000 to its name, but also 1,000 Club Championship Points, which are all of the Club Championship Points it has mustered up until this point, meaning its total tally caps out at 1,000, seeing the organisation tied in eleventh in the standings.