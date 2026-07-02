Esports World Cup 2026: Full details on the Honor of Kings World Cup have been shared

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One of the many, many major video game tournaments being featured at the Esports World Cup this summer, is the Honor of Kings World Cup, which brings together 20 of the best teams from around the globe to compete for a slice of a $3 million prize pool. The massive event will kick off on July 30 and with this start date less a month away, official and full information for the tournament has now been shared.

For one, we're told that the event will be played on a dedicated patch of the game made for the tournament, based on Honor of Kings Season 15. It'll offer 111 playable heroes and provide teams with "maximum strategic depth and ban-pick flexibility."

Beyond this, the event will actually bring together the best players from the Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor circuits, with the qualified teams outlined below.



AG.AL



Kuaishou Gaming



Buriram United Esports



Team Flash



Deep Cross Gaming



Team Vitality



Team Nemesis



OG Esports



Aurora Gaming



Geekay Esports



ROC Esports



BOOM Esports



Titan Esports Club



Blacklist International



MIBR.LOS



Influence Rage



Virtus.pro



Nongshim RedForce



S8UL Esports



Revenant XSpark



As for the format, there will be a Play-In event first that sees eight teams whittled down to four survivors. These four remaining teams will advance to the Group Stage, where 16 teams will be present and split into four groups, where the top two teams from each group advance to the Playoffs. The Playoffs will then see eight teams battle it out for glory, with the Grand Final hosted on August 8.

Again, all of this will be held in Paris, France too, as this is the city of choice for the 2026 Esports World Cup.