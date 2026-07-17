Esports World Cup 2026: Four teams remain in the MLBB Women's International with Semifinals action happening this afternoon

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We're into the final stretch of play for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International event at the Parisian Esports World Cup, as the Quarterfinals for the Knockout Stage occurred yesterday, July 16, with this being the place where four more teams were eliminated while four others advanced and punched their Semifinals tickets.

To this end, the tournament run for SAETA, Team Rey Young, Falcons Vega MENA, and Falcons Vega came to an end. As for the Semifinals sides, the fixtures for today's matches can be seen below.

EWC MWI 2026 Semifinals fixtures on July 17:



Galaxy Phoenix vs. Natus Vincere at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Geltek Cyber Team vs. Team Vitality at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST



The winners of both matches will advance to July 18th's Grand Final at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST, while the losers will have to face off in the Third Place Match happening prior at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST.