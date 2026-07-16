Esports World Cup 2026: Four teams are already confirmed for the MLBB Women's International Playoffs

HQ

Today, July 16, is set to be a very busy one for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International event at the Esports World Cup, as not only will the Group Stage conclude and see the eight-team Knockout Stage bracket being set, but it'll see the Quarterfinals for this playoffs phase occurring as well, meaning a grand total of eight teams will be knocked out in the hours ahead.

This comes after four teams were eliminated during yesterday's Group Stage activities, with the first casualties being Aurora Storm, Geekay Esports FE, MIBR.LOS, and Falcon Daisies. As for others on the cusp of elimination in the immediate future, there are four Group Stage matches left to be played, wherein four teams will punch their Knockout Stage tickets and four will be heading to the airport to catch a flight home. These fixtures can be seen below.

EWC MWI Group Stage fixtures for July 16:



Group A - Twisted Minds VN vs. Falcons Vega at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Group A - SAETA vs. Virtus.pro MENA at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Group B - Falcons Vega MENA vs. FUT Esports FE at 11:30 BST/12:30 CEST



Group B - Gen.G Esports vs. Natus Vincere at 11:30 BST/12:30 CEST



As for the other teams being knocked out today, we won't know the confirmed fixtures until the Group Stage concludes in the hours ahead. What we do know is when each game will be played and likewise which teams have already secured a Knockout Stage spot. Catch the fixtures below.

EWC MWI Knockout Stage Quarterfinals fixtures for July 16: