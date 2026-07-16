Esports World Cup 2026: Four teams already eliminated from the League of Legends Group Stage

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The League of Legends tournament at the Esports World Cup is moving rather quickly, mainly because it's looking to start and conclude in a five-day span. To this end, the Group Stage will actually be coming to an end today, July 16, with confirmation on the eight-team Playoffs bracket and the eight initial knocked out sides all determined in the hours ahead.

What we do now as of this moment is the identity of the first four teams to be eliminated for good. These squads have faced an early knockout after losing their initial two matches in their respective group, thus becoming early casualties of the double-elimination format.

For Group A, Furia has been eliminated after losing to Dplus in the Lower Bracket Semifinal. Likewise, for Group B, Team Secret suffered a similar fate to Karmine Corp, while Movistar KOI slipped up during its match against GAM Esports, and lastly so did Lyon when facing MIBR.LOS.

All of these knock-outs mean we know the respective Upper Bracket Final fixtures (where the winner advances to the Playoffs) and similarly the team awaiting Upper Bracket Final losers to battle it out for the other Playoffs ticket for each group in the Lower Bracket Final. Again, all the remaining Group Stage games will occur today, so see all the planned fixtures below.

EWC LoL Group Stage Upper Bracket Finals (July 16):



Group A - G2 Esports vs. AG.AL at 11:10 BST/12:10 CEST



Group B - Sentinels vs. Gen.G Esports at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Group C - Bilibili Gaming vs. T1 at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Group D - Hanwha Life vs. JD Gaming at 11:10 BST/12:10 CEST



EWC LoL Group Stage Lower Bracket Finals (July 16):