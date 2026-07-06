Esports World Cup 2026: Four teams advance, four teams have been eliminated, and four Valorant decider matches will be played today

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While the Esports World Cup doesn't technically begin for its 2026 edition until this week, the Valorant tournament has been underway for a few days already. To this end, now that an entire weekend of action has been completed, we know much of what to expect from the Playoffs phase that will soon follow, as the Group Stage has already determined four qualified teams, four knocked out teams, and eight teams who will be competing in four decider matches today, July 6.

With all of this in mind, the four teams who have secured a Playoffs slot already include 100 Thieves from Group A, Team Vitality from Group B, Gentle Mates from Group C, and Team Heretics from Group D. As for the knocked out sides, in respective order of Groups A through D, the eliminated organisations include Rex Regum Qeon, Paper Rex, XLG Esports, and Global Esports. Ultimately, it was a poor weekend for the Pacific region, who now only has one horse left in the race (NS RedForce).

In terms of the decider matches, these are win and in games, meaning a team will need to be victorious to punch a Playoffs ticket and to keep their tournament hopes alive. A loss will mean elimination. So, here are the fixtures and times for July 6's match-ups.

Group A Decider Match (July 6 at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST):



BBL Esports vs. EDward Gaming



Group B Decider Match (July 6 at 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST):



NRG vs. Karmine Corp



Group C Decider Match (July 6 at 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST):



Nongshim RedForce vs. G2 Esports



Group D Decider Match (July 6 at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST):



MiBR.LOS vs. AG.AL



What are you expecting from today's matches?