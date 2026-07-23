Esports World Cup 2026: Four Teamfight Tactics Playoffs squads have been confirmed already

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It's almost time for the Playoffs portion of the Teamfight Tactics event at the Esports World Cup to occur, as there are only four matches left in the Group Stage phase of play. All four will occur as of today, July 23, when eight teams will be whittled down to four survivors, each of whom will join the other four Playoffs squads who have already confirmed their ticket to the next round.

To this end, we know Weibo Gaming, Flash Wolves, AG.AL, and Virtus.pro will all be present in the Playoffs, but as for who will be joining them, the fixtures for the last four Group Stage games can be seen below. Again, it's win-and-in at this phase of the tournament, meaning only victors progress - something that will be reflected in the single-elimination Playoffs bracket.