Esports World Cup 2026: FaZe Clan win Rainbow Six: Siege tournament and punches Six Invitational 2027 ticket

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One of the many different finals being featured at the Esports World Cup in Paris over the weekend revolved around Rainbow Six: Siege, as the tactical shooter wrapped up its tournament after around two weeks of play.

This major event had plenty to fight over, as not only was there a whopping prize pool on hand, but there was also a ticket to the Six Invitational 2027 available too, with this being handed to the victor.

With all of this in mind, the winner ultimately ended up being FaZe Clan, who defeated Furia in the Grand Final in a 3-1 manner and claimed the trophy for its own, on top of $750,000 in prize money and the SI 2027 slot too. In fact, FaZe Clan is now the only team to be confirmed for SI 2027 so far, with the major and premier event set to be held in February 2027.

This EWC victory also saw FaZe Clan notching up a further 1,000 Club Championship points too, with this being the majority of the organisation's points in the overarching event, as it now has 1,200 points to its name.

As for what's next for FaZe Clan, the team will be returning to Brazil to compete in the South America League's Stage 2 when that commences from September 5.