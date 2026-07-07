Esports World Cup 2026: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' Last Chance Qualifier is complete, 32-player first group phase is locked in

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One of the many tournaments being featured at the Esports World Cup this week revolves around Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as the fighting game will be offering an intense round of action between July 8-11 where 32 players will compete for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

With the action set to commence from tomorrow, we now know the confirmed list of players and also the seeding for the first group phase of play, as the Last Chance Qualifier event came to a close yesterday evening. In total, this event brought together 89 players with only four main event slots on offer, all of which went to "Abao", "XiaoCai", Fernando "Gummy" Gómez, and Petr "Pida" Mora, each of whom placed first through fourth respectively.

As for what's next, each player has been seeded into four groups that offer double-elimination format bracket play where the aim is to reduce the list of competitors from 32 down to 16. The 16 survivors will then advance to a second group phase of play structured in the same way to determine the eight players in the Playoffs, which will use a single-elimination format.

Looking at the first group stage of play, you can see the seeding and the opening fixtures below.

Group AA - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



Laggia vs. XiaoCai



NaiWang vs. H-DOPE



Xiaohai vs. Kindevu



Dany "El Maza" vs. K-TOP



Group BB - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



GO1 vs. abao



Lancer vs. Fenritti



POONGKO vs. Neku



Basher vs. SCORE



Group CC - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



DarkAngel vs. Pida



KojiKOG vs. Vxbao



Nemo vs. mok



ZJZ vs. AbuOmar



Group DD - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: