Esports World Cup 2026: Eight teams remain with the Dota 2 Playoffs bracket now seeded

HQ

The last phase of tournament action for the Dota 2 event at the Parisian Esports World Cup is getting underway as of today, July 16, with the Playoffs bracket set to commence and offer up two matches per day until the Grand Final and Third Place Match occurs on Sunday, July 19.

This means there are now only eight teams left in contention, all of whom have been seeded into a single-elimination knockout bracket where it's win or be knocked out for good. These eight teams have been determined both by combining the top team from each of the four groups during the earlier Group Stage, and also the four survivors of the Survival Stage. You can see how the last Survival Stage matches, which were overshadowed by a bit of a controversy, played out.

EWC Dota 2 Survival Stage Round 2 results:



BB Team 2-0 LGD Gaming



1w Team 1-2 Vici Gaming



Team Spirit 2-1 Team Liquid



Aurora Gaming 0-2 Rune Eaters



With these results in mind, you can see the Playoffs Quarterfinals match-ups below, as well as the schedule for the rest of the bracket.

EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Quarterfinals:



Nigma Galaxy vs. BB Team at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on July 16



Team Falcons vs. Vici Gaming at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST on July 16



Team Yandex vs. Team Spirit at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on July 17



Parivision vs. Rune Eaters at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST on July 17



EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Semifinals:



Winner of Nigma/B8 vs. Winner of Falcons/Vici at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on July 18



Winner of Yandex/Spirit vs. Winner of PVision/Rune at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST on July 18



EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Third Place Match:



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Grand Final: