Esports World Cup 2026: Eight teams remain with the Dota 2 Playoffs bracket now seeded
There are four days of action left to be played with eight matches to go.
The last phase of tournament action for the Dota 2 event at the Parisian Esports World Cup is getting underway as of today, July 16, with the Playoffs bracket set to commence and offer up two matches per day until the Grand Final and Third Place Match occurs on Sunday, July 19.
This means there are now only eight teams left in contention, all of whom have been seeded into a single-elimination knockout bracket where it's win or be knocked out for good. These eight teams have been determined both by combining the top team from each of the four groups during the earlier Group Stage, and also the four survivors of the Survival Stage. You can see how the last Survival Stage matches, which were overshadowed by a bit of a controversy, played out.
EWC Dota 2 Survival Stage Round 2 results:
- BB Team 2-0 LGD Gaming
- 1w Team 1-2 Vici Gaming
- Team Spirit 2-1 Team Liquid
- Aurora Gaming 0-2 Rune Eaters
With these results in mind, you can see the Playoffs Quarterfinals match-ups below, as well as the schedule for the rest of the bracket.
EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Quarterfinals:
- Nigma Galaxy vs. BB Team at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on July 16
- Team Falcons vs. Vici Gaming at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST on July 16
- Team Yandex vs. Team Spirit at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on July 17
- Parivision vs. Rune Eaters at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST on July 17
EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Semifinals:
- Winner of Nigma/B8 vs. Winner of Falcons/Vici at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on July 18
- Winner of Yandex/Spirit vs. Winner of PVision/Rune at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST on July 18
EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Third Place Match:
- Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
EWC Dota 2 Playoffs Grand Final:
- Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2 at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST