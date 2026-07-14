esports
EA Sports FC 26
Esports World Cup 2026: EA Sports FC 26's World Championship is set following Play-Ins deciding last 10 attendees
The major event will pick up next week now all of the qualification efforts have concluded.
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While a victor won't be decided for the EA Sports FC 26 World Championship until next week when the main event occurs between July 22-26 and sees 36 players battling it out over $1 million in prize money, we do at least now know the confirmed line-up of players, as the Play-Ins phase of action has concluded.
Running over the past weekend, the Play-Ins whittled 60 competitors down to 10 survivors, with the following individuals (and the organisations they represent) advancing to the next round of play.
- Raffaele "Er_Caccia98" Cacciapuoti - Exceed
- Brice "Brice" Masson - Team Vitality
- "Adida"
- Levy "levyfinn" Rieck - RBLZ Gaming
- Francesco "Obrun2002" Tagliafierro - Exceed
- Ander "Neat" Tobal - Atletico de Madrid
- Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu - Hyperspirit
- Gustavo "GugaFerraz" Ferraz - Manchester City
- Francesco "Virgil" Allocca - Borussia Dortmund
- Ilian "Ilian" Bouchi - Team Vitality
These individuals join 26 other qualified players who have earned their spot in the World Championship through FC Pro or by winning their respective regional leagues.