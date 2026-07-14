Esports World Cup 2026: EA Sports FC 26's World Championship is set following Play-Ins deciding last 10 attendees

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While a victor won't be decided for the EA Sports FC 26 World Championship until next week when the main event occurs between July 22-26 and sees 36 players battling it out over $1 million in prize money, we do at least now know the confirmed line-up of players, as the Play-Ins phase of action has concluded.

Running over the past weekend, the Play-Ins whittled 60 competitors down to 10 survivors, with the following individuals (and the organisations they represent) advancing to the next round of play.



Raffaele "Er_Caccia98" Cacciapuoti - Exceed



Brice "Brice" Masson - Team Vitality



"Adida"



Levy "levyfinn" Rieck - RBLZ Gaming



Francesco "Obrun2002" Tagliafierro - Exceed



Ander "Neat" Tobal - Atletico de Madrid



Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu - Hyperspirit



Gustavo "GugaFerraz" Ferraz - Manchester City



Francesco "Virgil" Allocca - Borussia Dortmund



Ilian "Ilian" Bouchi - Team Vitality



These individuals join 26 other qualified players who have earned their spot in the World Championship through FC Pro or by winning their respective regional leagues.