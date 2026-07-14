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EA Sports FC 26

Esports World Cup 2026: EA Sports FC 26's World Championship is set following Play-Ins deciding last 10 attendees

The major event will pick up next week now all of the qualification efforts have concluded.

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While a victor won't be decided for the EA Sports FC 26 World Championship until next week when the main event occurs between July 22-26 and sees 36 players battling it out over $1 million in prize money, we do at least now know the confirmed line-up of players, as the Play-Ins phase of action has concluded.

Running over the past weekend, the Play-Ins whittled 60 competitors down to 10 survivors, with the following individuals (and the organisations they represent) advancing to the next round of play.


  • Raffaele "Er_Caccia98" Cacciapuoti - Exceed

  • Brice "Brice" Masson - Team Vitality

  • "Adida"

  • Levy "levyfinn" Rieck - RBLZ Gaming

  • Francesco "Obrun2002" Tagliafierro - Exceed

  • Ander "Neat" Tobal - Atletico de Madrid

  • Razvan "RvPLegend" Puiu - Hyperspirit

  • Gustavo "GugaFerraz" Ferraz - Manchester City

  • Francesco "Virgil" Allocca - Borussia Dortmund

  • Ilian "Ilian" Bouchi - Team Vitality

These individuals join 26 other qualified players who have earned their spot in the World Championship through FC Pro or by winning their respective regional leagues.

EA Sports FC 26

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EA Sports FC 26
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

Autumn is creeping in, but in EA Sports FC 26 it's always summer, if you want it to be. Football is on our screens, and we've checked to see if everything really is as good as it seems.



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