Esports World Cup 2026: Dplus defeats home-town heroes of Karmine Corp to claim League of Legends trophy

HQ

The Esports World Cup is in full swing now and over the past weekend we saw as many as four major finals occurring and millions of dollars being handed out in prize money. One of the biggest events of the weekend was the League of Legends tournament, where the victor was set to head home with $600,000 of the $2 million prize pool, on top of Club Championship Points for their respective organisation too.

To this end, the Grand Final almost had a storybook ending, as the home-town team of Karmine Corp defied the odds and managed to secure a spot in the conclusive match. However, this was as far as the legend could carry the French organisation, as the Korean Dplus smashed Karmine Corp in the final in a 3-0 manner, clearly standing out as the better team.

This came after Gen.G Esports also defeated T1 in the Third Place Match in a 2-1 manner, a result that means three of the four best teams from this event came from the LCS and Korea. Is that perhaps a sign of things to come at Worlds 2026?