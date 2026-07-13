Esports World Cup 2026: DarkAngel crowned Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves champion

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There are a broad slate of fighting game tournaments being featured at the Esports World Cup this summer in Paris, France, with Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 among the cut to come. This past weekend, however, saw the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves tournament being featured, with this event bringing together 32 players and seeing these stars battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

After a hectic few days of action, a victor has been crowned with Natus Vincere's Mexican talent of Luis Guadalupe "DarkAngel" Castillo Gomez coming out on top after defeating Virtus.pro's Japanese star of Kenta "mi2ha4" Ichihara in a convincing 5-1 manner in the Grand Final.

This performance means DarkAngel is heading home with $250,000 in prize money, while NAVI reap the benefits of 1,000 Club Championship points, enough to see the Ukrainian team tied at the top of the standings following the first week of play.

By winning this event, DarkAngel has also punched his ticket to the SNK World Championship Finals for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, with this happening in Stockholm, Sweden in late November.