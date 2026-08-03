Esports World Cup 2026: Craime defies the odds to win Street Fighter 6 tournament

HQ

What would you do if you won $250,000 when you were 15-years-old? This is the dilemma Jaime "Craime" Bustos is currently facing, as the young Chilean Street Fighter 6 player managed to defy the odds, rise to the top, and win the Street Fighter 6 event at the Parisian Esports World Cup over the weekend, becoming the youngest EWC champion of all-time in the process.

Fresh off reaching the semi-finals at the Evolution Championship Series back in late June, Craime managed to stave off some established and iconic names in the esport on his way to victory, by overcoming Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena II, Eisuke Yamaguchi, and finally "Hibiki" in the Grand Final.

This result means Craime will be heading home with $250,000 in prize money, but he has also punched his ticket to the Capcom Cup 13 when that eventually rolls around, all while adding 1,000 Club Championship Points to Team Falcons' tally, as he represents the organisation in the wider tournament. In fact, successes this past weekend have catapulted Team Falcons to the top of the standings, with 2,400 points to their name so far.