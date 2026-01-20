Esports World Cup 2026: All 24 featured titles have been revealed

HQ

There's no denying that the Esports World Cup is the biggest esports event of the year. Shadowed by concerns of sportwashing (or esportswashing in this case) and the highly critical human rights situation in its host country of Saudi Arabia, the festival has ambition that nothing else in the world of competitive gaming can get close to matching.

For 2025, we saw almost $70 million being offered in prize money and spread across tons of competitions in over 20 different games and over a seven-week period. Needless to say, if you enjoy competitive gaming, it was impossible to miss EWC in the summer of 2025.

And clearly this will be the case once more for 2026 as now the Esports World Cup has confirmed the 24 games that it will feature at the upcoming event. We don't yet know how these will be split into competitions, as many will have men's and women's options, or likewise the total prize pool that will be offered, but you can at least see the full slate of titles below all the same.



Apex Legends



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



Call of Duty: Warzone



Chess



Counter-Strike 2



Crossfire



Dota 2



EA Sports FC 26



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves



Fortnite



Free Fire



Honor of Kings



League of Legends



Mobile Legends: Bang Bang



Overwatch 2



PUBG: Mobile



PUBG: Battlegrounds



Rainbow Six: Siege



Rocket League



Street Fighter 6



Teamfight Tactics



Tekken 8



Trackmania



Valorant



We don't yet know the confirmed dates for EWC 2026, but a reasonable guess is that it'll run from late June, through July, and into August.