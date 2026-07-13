Esports World Cup 2026: 100 Thieves lifts first major international Valorant trophy

HQ

The first round of finals for the Esports World Cup took place over this past weekend, wherein many of the biggest organisations and teams were on hand to secure prize money and points for their respective clubs for the overarching Club Championship.

To this end, for the Valorant event, there was quite a surprising victor, as 100 Thieves came out on top and won their first ever major international trophy in the Valorant scene. This came after defeating NRG in the grand final in a 3-1 manner, which means 100T is heading home with $600,000 in prize money but also it's secured 1,000 Club Points, which means the organisation is tied at the top of the Club Championship standings after the first week of play.

As for what's next for 100 Thieves in Valorant, the Americas: Stage 2 event will commence later this week from July 16, with it running until September 6 and with Champions spots on the line.