Esports World Cup 2025 reached 750 million viewers

This summer's esports scene has been absolutely dominated by the Esports World Cup. When over $70 million worth of prize money is on the line for tons of competing players and organisations to battle over in over 20 tournaments over seven weeks of action, you expect as much. But what about viewer figures? How did the fans respond to the massive festival?

The Esports World Cup Foundation has revealed that the EWC led to a whopping 750 million viewers this year, making it the most-watched edition of the festival to date. This is on top of two billion video views and eight billion impressions, showing that interest in the event has been high once more.

The question now will be how the EWC will continue to outdo itself when it returns in the summer of 2026. Should we expect a prize pool greater than $70 million, even more tournaments, more than seven weeks of action? We'll likely begin to know what to expect later this year and in early 2026.