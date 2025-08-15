Esports World Cup: 16 players remain in the Tekken 8 tournament

HQ

The Tekken 8 tournament at the Esports World Cup is advancing at a breakneck pace. Already, countless players have been eliminated and sent home, and over the next couple of days, we'll see several more eliminated while a champion is crowned.

As of the moment, there are 16 players left in contention, all as part of the second phase of the tournament. These 16 players have each been seeded into a group and a bracket, where they will be fighting to secure one of two playoffs spots per group. Today will see the first round of action held, and tomorrow this phase will conclude, all directly before the third phase playoffs happen and the last eight matches occur to eventually crown a victor.

As per the second phase groups and matches, they are arranged as follows.

Group A:



EDGE vs. chikurin



eyemusician vs. CBM



Group B:



JeonDDing vs. PINYA



Knee vs. Rangchu



Group C:



qudans vs. Arslan Ash



ULSAN vs. kkokkoma



Group D:



LowHigh vs. Mangja



Mulgold vs. ATIF



With these matches coming up, who do you see as the favourite to lift the Tekken 8 trophy?