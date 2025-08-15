Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
Tekken 8

Esports World Cup: 16 players remain in the Tekken 8 tournament

The group will be whittled down to eight remaining players for the playoff bracket tomorrow.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Tekken 8 tournament at the Esports World Cup is advancing at a breakneck pace. Already, countless players have been eliminated and sent home, and over the next couple of days, we'll see several more eliminated while a champion is crowned.

As of the moment, there are 16 players left in contention, all as part of the second phase of the tournament. These 16 players have each been seeded into a group and a bracket, where they will be fighting to secure one of two playoffs spots per group. Today will see the first round of action held, and tomorrow this phase will conclude, all directly before the third phase playoffs happen and the last eight matches occur to eventually crown a victor.

As per the second phase groups and matches, they are arranged as follows.

Group A:


  • EDGE vs. chikurin

  • eyemusician vs. CBM

Group B:


  • JeonDDing vs. PINYA

  • Knee vs. Rangchu

Group C:


  • qudans vs. Arslan Ash

  • ULSAN vs. kkokkoma

Group D:


  • LowHigh vs. Mangja

  • Mulgold vs. ATIF

With these matches coming up, who do you see as the favourite to lift the Tekken 8 trophy?

Tekken 8

Related texts

0
Tekken 8Score

Tekken 8
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Apologies to Soul Calibur, but Bandai Namco's finest punching bags are now back to once again beat each other to a pulp ...



Loading next content