Esports Nations Cup to set structural global ecosystem precedent with National Team Partner status

HQ

This summer will see the Esports World Cup return and deliver intense club and individual action across the world of esports. While it's a mega and unmissable festival, it's also somewhat familiar as esports has mostly always operated via a club format. The Esports Nations Cup in November is looking to completely re-write the script of how esports is structured.

While some games have explored national tournaments (including Overwatch and its returning World Cup this year), for the most part, esports has not been a national activity. The Saudi-based ENC is set to change that by asking countries to send teams and individual players to represent them in various tournaments for a variety of unique games. To make this work, there needs to be a global ecosystem in place that supports national esports development, and this is now what has been expanded upon.

The ENC has awarded National Team Partner status to teams and individuals across over 100 countries, a premise that is meant to "complement existing frameworks rather than replace them" and otherwise "strengthen connections and support long-term national development."

The press release explains: "National Team Partners will lead team formation, mobilize local communities and establish the structures needed to enable participation and the growth of esports. To ensure worldwide participation, countries and territories without a partner will be supported through regional structures provided by the EF."

The full list of confirmed partner nations can be found here, where you will see countries such as Great Britain, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and more.

Speaking about this programme, Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert stated: "The Esports Nations Cup introduces something esports has never had before: a global system for national teams at an unprecedented scale. The response we received from across the world shows that communities are ready for this next step. Together with our partners, we are building the structures that will allow players to represent their nations and compete on the biggest stage in esports. With more than 100 nations now part of the system, the Esports Nations Cup moves from concept to reality — establishing national esports as a lasting part of the global competitive landscape."

Will you be checking out the Esports Nations Cup when it takes place between November 2-29?