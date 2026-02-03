Esports Nations Cup to offer up $20 million in prize money

HQ

The Esports World Cup is still set to be the preeminent esports festival of the year, as the Saudi-backed event will offer up over $70 million in prize money to be spread among the 20+ competitions and such. However, the Esports Nations Cup that will follow it in November will be nothing to sneer at.

The Esports World Cup Foundation has confirmed that $45 million in funding is being put forward for the Esports Nations Cup, with $20 million assigned as prize money, $20 million going into a development fund that enables nations to support their rosters and teams, and a last $5 million being dished out in the form of club release incentives so that players can freely attend the event and represent their nations despite ongoing club contracts.

Speaking about this huge financial investment, EWCF CEO Ralf Reichert stated: "National teams bring a powerful new layer to esports, one that is accessible, intuitive, and rooted in identity and pride. Clubs are the cultural backbone of esports. Nation-based competition expands the stage, creates new rivalries, and gives more fans a reason to care from day one. Our prize model is designed to keep competition fair and sustainable, rewarding performance while supporting the long-term development of players, Clubs, and national programs."

The Esports Nations Cup will run between November 2 and 29, all in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.