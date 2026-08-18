Esports Nations Cup delayed from November 2026 to November 2027 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East

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The Esports Foundation decided to bring its grander plans forward much earlier than expected this summer by bringing the Esports World Cup to Paris, France instead of hosting it in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The reason was due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East, which has made the country a more challenging and unsafe destination for tourists, a situation that won't seemingly be changing for a considerable amount of time either.

While many would have hoped this conflict would have come to an end by now, the warring continues and is even escalating in places, and this has now led the Esports Foundation to have to make another major decision.

The Esports Nations Cup, which trades club-based action for country-versus-country competition, has been delayed from November 2026 all the way back to November 2027. Yep, the inaugural festival which has been hosting qualifiers for most of this summer, has been pushed back an entire year, all due to the "wider regional situation".

Speaking on the matter, Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert has stated: "The decision to postpone the Esports Nations Cup was not taken lightly. The response from National Team Partners, publishers, players and communities around the world has shown us how much potential this competition has. We owe them an inaugural ENC delivered under the right conditions and at the level this idea deserves. Hosting the tournament in Riyadh next year does not change our commitment. We will continue investing in our National Team Partners, working with publishers and building the national ecosystems already taking shape around the competition. The work continues, and our ambition for ENC remains unchanged."

Interestingly, the announcement press release specifically outlines "Saudi Arabia remains fully capable of hosting events, with major sporting and entertainment events continuing as planned", which somewhat contradicts this decision to delay the Esports Nations Cup.

Beyond this, we are told a revised competition calendar, qualification pathways, and other implications will be explained in greater depth in the coming weeks, with many players who had already qualified likely now wondering whether they will retain their spot or not.