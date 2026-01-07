Esports Nations Cup 2026 will feature action across 16 different games

HQ

The Esports World Cup Foundation is doing whatever it can to completely take over the world of competitive gaming, including by hosting the immense Esports World Cup during the summer where nearly $70 million was on offer in 2025 and split over 20 different games and competitions. We are awaiting more information about the 2026 format for this huge event, but what we do know is that in November, another big event will happen as well.

The Esports Nations Cup is planned to happen in November, with this being an international festival where the best players from around the world will be present and looking to represent their home countries in tournaments spanning 16 different games. We don't yet know the confirmed 16 games, as these are being announced this month, but what we do know is some of the publishers that are attached, so we can make some assumptions.

EA will be present so EA Sports FC action is no doubt a surefire pick. Krafton will pop up, so expect PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile. Tencent will be present meaning Honor of Kings and similar are likely. Ubisoft is attached, so Rainbow Six: Siege X is probable. SNK will make an appearance and this no doubt means Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Moonton is mentioned and that means Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. And lastly is Chess.com, so... chess.

More information on this whopper of an event is coming up in the weeks ahead, but expect fireworks in Riyadh in November, picking up after the Esports World Cup steals the spotlight in the city in the summer.