Esports Nations Cup 2026: The full 24 nations have been confirmed for the Counter-Strike 2 event

HQ

While the Esports World Cup naturally commands a lot of headlines in competitive gaming throughout July and August, this November will likely see the Esports Nations Cup doing similar.

This upcoming festival, still planned to be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East, will trade club-versus-club action for nation-versus-nation battles, with countless games set to be featured during the four-week-span of the wider festival (November 2-29).

To this end, following online qualifiers coming to an end, we now know the 24 nations who will be represented as part of the Counter-Strike 2 event running between November 10-15. This tournament will commence round-robin group stage that will whittle down the 24 teams to 16 survivors, who will then be thrust into a single-elimination playoff bracket to determine the nation who comes out on top.

With this being the case, you can see how the slots and attending nations have been split by region below.



North America: United States of America, Canada, Mexico



South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile



Western Europe: France, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark



Eastern Europe: Lithuania, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria



Middle East & Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan



North Africa: Morocco



Sub-Saharan Africa: South Africa



South & East Asia: People's Republic of China, Mongolia



Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Vietnam



Oceania: Australia



Which nation do you regard as an early favourite for this CS2 tournament?