Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 64 invited EA Sports FC countries and players have been revealed

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The Esports Foundation has confirmed the full list of invited countries and players for the EA Sports FC tournament at the Esports Nations Cup in November 2026. The competitive event will seemingly be played on EA Sports FC 27 and will ultimately bring together 128 countries/players for a major tournament happening between November 17 and November 22, where the qualified stars will be representing their respective country and region.

To this end, while 64 of the countries/players are yet to be determined thanks to online qualifier matches still set to occur, 64 nations and players have been locked in through direct invitation. These slots have been decided based on the best performing regions and players, with the invited player being the highest ranked player from that respective country.

To this end, the full list of invited countries and players can be seen below.