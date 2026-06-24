Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 16 invited Valorant nations and rosters have been confirmed

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Over the past few weeks, the Esports Foundation has been steadily sharing information and updates about the Esports Nations Cup in November 2026. Not to be confused with the Esports World Cup in Paris throughout July and August, the ENC is a country-versus-country event, where players leave behind their club allegiances to represent their nation instead.

To this end, now the 16 invited nations for the Valorant tournament have been shared, with their full rosters confirmed too. It should be said that the main event in November will feature 32 nations but that the other 16 of these teams will be determined through online qualifiers happening over the summer. Take a look at all of the confirmed nations and players below.



USA - trent, valyn, leaf, zekken, skuba, Ethan, and Cryocells



Korea - iZu, BuZz, Francis, Munchkin, Ivy, and Dambi



China - ZmjKK, CHICHOO, nobody, Knight, slowly, K1Ra, and Lysoar



Canada - TenZ, mada, eeiu, Marved, JonahP, koalanoob, and Zander



Turkey - Alfajer, Ruxic, Lar0k, RieNs, xeus, Wo0t, and s0pp



Brazil - aspas, artzin, spikeziN, Less, Sacy, Sato, and lukxo



Singapore - Deryeon, Jinggg, nephh, STYRON, wayne, Vera, and JayH



Poland - kayak, kamo, starxo, PROFEK, westside, paTiTek, and UNFAKE



Philippines - Zeus, kellyS, xavi8k, invy, PatMen, Markyyy, and Wild0reoo



Great Britain - Lime, Severe, benjyfishy, keiko, Ticey, and YaBoiLewis



Chinese Taipei - Nicc, SpiritZ1, WsLeo, Spring, S1Mon, and Yuicaw



Malaysia - d4v41, theDoctorr, xan, Riza, Fixy, toggle, and aplycs



Finland- Jamppi, Derke, iluri, Famsii, H1ber, hoody, and Snowi



Lithuania - Boo, MiniBoo, Koshmaras, Kajuks, Destrian, roxie, and vakk



Thailand - killua, Primmie, JitboyS, PTC, Apinya, and Kadoom



Chile - kiNgg, erde, Mazino, keznit, Tunaso, Shyy, and david



With these in mind, do you regard any particular nation as a favourite for the tournament?