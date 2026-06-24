Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 16 invited Valorant nations and rosters have been confirmed
The event will feature 32 teams, with the other 16 nations to be determined through qualifier events.
Valorant 100 EUR - 11000 Riot Points
Over the past few weeks, the Esports Foundation has been steadily sharing information and updates about the Esports Nations Cup in November 2026. Not to be confused with the Esports World Cup in Paris throughout July and August, the ENC is a country-versus-country event, where players leave behind their club allegiances to represent their nation instead.
To this end, now the 16 invited nations for the Valorant tournament have been shared, with their full rosters confirmed too. It should be said that the main event in November will feature 32 nations but that the other 16 of these teams will be determined through online qualifiers happening over the summer. Take a look at all of the confirmed nations and players below.
- USA - trent, valyn, leaf, zekken, skuba, Ethan, and Cryocells
- Korea - iZu, BuZz, Francis, Munchkin, Ivy, and Dambi
- China - ZmjKK, CHICHOO, nobody, Knight, slowly, K1Ra, and Lysoar
- Canada - TenZ, mada, eeiu, Marved, JonahP, koalanoob, and Zander
- Turkey - Alfajer, Ruxic, Lar0k, RieNs, xeus, Wo0t, and s0pp
- Brazil - aspas, artzin, spikeziN, Less, Sacy, Sato, and lukxo
- Singapore - Deryeon, Jinggg, nephh, STYRON, wayne, Vera, and JayH
- Poland - kayak, kamo, starxo, PROFEK, westside, paTiTek, and UNFAKE
- Philippines - Zeus, kellyS, xavi8k, invy, PatMen, Markyyy, and Wild0reoo
- Great Britain - Lime, Severe, benjyfishy, keiko, Ticey, and YaBoiLewis
- Chinese Taipei - Nicc, SpiritZ1, WsLeo, Spring, S1Mon, and Yuicaw
- Malaysia - d4v41, theDoctorr, xan, Riza, Fixy, toggle, and aplycs
- Finland- Jamppi, Derke, iluri, Famsii, H1ber, hoody, and Snowi
- Lithuania - Boo, MiniBoo, Koshmaras, Kajuks, Destrian, roxie, and vakk
- Thailand - killua, Primmie, JitboyS, PTC, Apinya, and Kadoom
- Chile - kiNgg, erde, Mazino, keznit, Tunaso, Shyy, and david
With these in mind, do you regard any particular nation as a favourite for the tournament?