Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 16 invited Mobile Legends Bang Bang teams has been revealed

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When the Esports Nations Cup rolls around in November and sees competitive action hosted in a country-versus-country format instead of the club-based action of the Esports World Cup this summer in Paris, there will be a slate of unique tournaments and events offered up to viewers.

One such example will be the Mobile Legends Bang Bang event, which will see 32 nations in action and competing for a trophy to honour their country, and already we know of half of the countries who will be present at the tournament.

16 invited nations have been revealed, each of whom have been selected based on their ENC Ranking score. As for who these nations are and the rosters they will be fielding, you can see this information below.



Philippines - KarlTzy, Jaypee, Sanji, FlapTzy, Super Marco, Kelra, Kairi



Indonesia - Yazukee, Arfy, alekk, Lutpiii, S A N Z



Myanmar - Blink, Hannn, Ying, Niko, Alitaaa, Bo Ye, Rixum Leo



Turkey - Tienzy, Sigibum, Rosa, Ekşi, Blotzfet, Rx, Intangible



Cambodia - SAA, Felix, PP, Linnn, Wickyy



Germany - Kid Bomba, Saiki, Hangiii, boro, Haruto, Mahoraga, Silas



Singapore - Lolsie, Vanix, yaawn, Diablo, Roy, BRAYYY, Gear



Saudi Arabia - Arshven, K7, Saano, Trolll, Cuffin, Tiger, Heroshi



Egypt - KENJI, Speedy, Quanok, Seven Up, Shen, Smile, Throwboy



China - Loong, Swim, Unicorn, Modi, Korhae, Zaoshui, FishGod



Mongolia - Zxaura, Mayki, Kei, Oyu, Bankai, Stillmeta, Bright



Brazil - Kiing, Frostt, Gustalagusta, Akashi, Vaguin, Upa, Tekashi



India - Abhi, Kyle, ROMCOM, Vann, APEX, Kimyy, J



USA - bestplayer1, Yato, Melon, Cole World, Mercyless, G The Aiko



Canada - ZIA, Shiro, RR, Legendo, Song, RYLAI



Malaysia - Loleal, Martzy, Sizkaa, Chibi, Zqeef, Xorn



Another 14 teams will be determined via online qualifiers yet to occur, with the final two slots handed out to Wildcard teams, namely the host region and a solidarity team. As for the hosting region of the Esports Nations Cup, this is officially Saudi Arabia, even if the ongoing war in the Middle East may yet throw a spanner into these plans.

Likewise, for more on Mobile Legend Bang Bang esports, check out the winner of the major Esports World Cup event played on the game.