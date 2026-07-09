Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 16 invited countries have been confirmed for the PUBG Mobile event

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The Esports World Cup may now be in full swing but this doesn't change the fact the Esports Foundation is also hard at work hosting online qualifiers and events to determine the many nations and players who will be represented at the Esports Nations Cup in November.

To this end, now the festival organiser has shared the full slate of confirmed nations who have been directly invited to compete in its PUBG Mobile tournament. In total, 32 teams will be present, but 16 of these squads will be determined through qualifier events or Wildcard slots, with the other 16 receiving direct invitations, with these 16 being the nations we already know.

12 nations have secured invitations through their ENC Ranking score, while a further four have received Special Invites because of "specific technical or structural limitations that may prevent participation in standard qualification systems."

As for the full list of invited nations and their respective players, you can see this information below.