Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 16 invited countries and rosters have been confirmed

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While much of the focus is currently on the Esports World Cup, as the major festival will be looking to take over Paris throughout July and August, later in 2026, the inaugural Esports Nations Cup will also happen. This will be a country versus country event, where we see club action put on the backburner to instead see nations battling it out across a multitude of video game tournaments throughout November.

One such title that will be present is League of Legends, and already the Esports Foundation is getting ahead of the action by confirming 16 of the 32 nations (and their respective rosters) who will be present at the event through direct invitation. The other 16 nations will be determined via online qualifiers in the months ahead.

With the League of Legends ENC Finals happening between November 21-29, you can see the 16 invited teams and their rosters below.