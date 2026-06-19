Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 16 invited countries and rosters have been confirmed
The finals event happening in late November will feature 32 teams, with 16 other teams to be determined via online qualifiers.
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While much of the focus is currently on the Esports World Cup, as the major festival will be looking to take over Paris throughout July and August, later in 2026, the inaugural Esports Nations Cup will also happen. This will be a country versus country event, where we see club action put on the backburner to instead see nations battling it out across a multitude of video game tournaments throughout November.
One such title that will be present is League of Legends, and already the Esports Foundation is getting ahead of the action by confirming 16 of the 32 nations (and their respective rosters) who will be present at the event through direct invitation. The other 16 nations will be determined via online qualifiers in the months ahead.
With the League of Legends ENC Finals happening between November 21-29, you can see the 16 invited teams and their rosters below.
- China - Bin, Tian, knight, JackeyLove, ON, Flandre (S), and Monki (S)
- South Korea - Zeus, Canyon, Faker, Gumayusi, Keria, and Zeka (S)
- France - Adam, SkewMond, nuc, Caliste, Zoelys, Sheo (S), and Hans Sama (S)
- Vietnam - Kiaya, Hizto, Dire, Eddie, Taki, Aresss (S), and SofM (S)
- Brazil - Xyno, Tatu, Tutsz, Ayu, Frosty, zynts (S), and Morttheus (S)
- United States - Dhokla, Blaber, APA, Yeon, huhi, Gryffinn (S), and DARKWINGS (S)
- Chinese Taipei - 1Jiang, Junjia, hongQ, Doggo, and ShiauC
- Denmark - Wunder, Cboi, Caps, Zven, Doss, Carlsen (S), and Woldjo (S)
- Turkey - BrokenBlade, Rhilech, Serin, Aetinoth, Fleshy, Parus (S), and Closer (S)
- Greece - Embryos, Pallet, Vladi, Comp, Labrov, Drofan (S), and Peppe (S)
- Poland - Tracyn, Inspired, Czajek, Harpoon, Busio, Jankos (S), and Trymbi (S)
- Argentina - Ackerman, Kaze, Ceo, Josedeodo, ZOEN, Enga (S), and Lyonz (S)
- Spain - Myrwn, Elyoya, Alvaro, Hydra, Flakked, Oscarinin (S), and Legolas (S)
- Canada - Vulcan, Spirax, Massu, KryRa, Zamudo, Jojopyun (S), Sheiden (S)
- Sweden - Yike, Rekkles, Thebausffs, UNFORGIVEN, SlowQ, Krye (S), and Mishigu (S)
- Czech Republic - Carzzy, Jackies, Twight, Bobista, Humanoid, OMON (S), and Patrik (S)