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Street Fighter 6

Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 12 invited Street Fighter 6 nations/players have been revealed

12 other slots will be filled through qualifiers this summer.

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Street Fighter 6 (PS5)

Street Fighter 6 (PS5)

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Following Evo 2026 wrapping up over the past weekend, the next major fighting game event featuring Street Fighter 6 will likely be the Esports World Cup happening this July and August in Paris, France. It won't be the only time that the Esports Foundation hosts an SF6 event this year however, as the Esports Nations Cup in November will also offer a tournament based on Capcom's popular fighting game series.

To this end, now 12 of the total 24 nations who will be present at the event have been confirmed, with direct invitations for the tournament being handed out already. Each nation will field four players, and the other 12 nations will all be decided through qualifier events happening throughout this summer, where 10 slots are distributed between North America, Central America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, South + East Asia, and Oceania, with the other two slots being wildcard slots (likely for the host nation and for the solidarity nation).

As for the invited nations and players, you can see the full list below.


  • Japan - Sahara, Fuudo, Higuchi, TBD (confirmed by July 5)

  • Korea - Leshar, NL, Armperor, DakCorgi

  • USA - Punk, Dual Kevin, NoahTheProdigy, JAK

  • China - XiaoHai, Vxbao, Zhen, XiaoZhai

  • Dominican Republic - MenaRD, CrossoverRD, Caba, Bryan-D

  • Chile - Craime, Deiver, Sanefox, Blaz

  • France - Kilzyou, Mister Crimson, Kusanagi, Alphen

  • Hong Kong - Micky, Chris Wong, Rainpro, HotDog29

  • Great Britain - EndingWalker, LinkNova, ZaiLis, Problem X

  • Chinese Taipei - Oil King, Hope, ZJZ, Asuka

  • Canada - Thunder DeLangis, Mikex, FluxWaveZ, Riddles

  • Norway - Phenom, Veggey, Banja, Dreamstate

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