Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 12 invited countries have been revealed for the Honor of Kings event

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The Esports Foundation is in the process of hosting a slate of qualifiers around the world to determine the various nations who have qualified for the respective tournaments featured at the Esports Nations Cup in November. While many of these qualifiers are underway or already completed, several have yet to occur, including for the Honor of Kings tournament.

What we do know is half of the slots at the November event have been filled by directly invited teams. These squads have been given this honour thanks to their Esports Nations Cup ranking score, with the invited countries and their respective rosters being the following.



Malaysia - Siang, MusangKing, ZhiHong, JR, Weipit, Xuan



China - Xin, XiaoXue, TingYue, jHao, WuYan, YiNuo



Philippines - Chammy1, Juschie, Tatsurii, Daniii, Chazz, Azar, NA



Brazil - Freaks, Abh, 0Ne, Lefy, Vilao1, Dani, ySacer



Korea - KYoung9, HAKU, Illusion, SIRI, Fey



Indonesia - Senko, Enyx, Bal, Nev, SRD, Zaan



Italy - TGold, Nighty, Luxi, Raiiku, KoZy, Sam, Higan



France - Clue, Nabil, Wawa, Inua, Benji, P1ggy, Budei



Germany - Vann, Hailang, 3005, Another, HengeZ, Jasch, Lianorn



Cambodia - Chigiri, Shimo, Stark1ng, Yhwach, BOYMOND, Kingkriz, SuGi



Hong Kong - Myosotis, Snow, L, Zaiz, Lived, GGbond, Fable



Thailand - Yuseong, Valdus, Bandsjaaa, VVV, TAOZ, Syndicate



The other 12 slots will see teams qualifying from a broad array of regions, including North America & Latin America North, Latin America South, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania, and South Asia, with two final slots going to the host region Wildcard team of Saudi Arabia and the solidarity nation, which has yet to be decided.