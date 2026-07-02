Esports Nations Cup 2026: The 12 directly invited PUBG: Battlegrounds countries have been confirmed

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The Esports Foundation has been steadily sharing more and more information in regards to the Esports Nations Cup happening in Saudi Arabia this November. Over the past few weeks, we've been informed about many of the directly invited nations and players for the respective tournaments occurring between November 2-29, along with some qualified nations too.

Speaking more on the former point, now we have been informed about the 12 invited nations and players for the PUBG: Battlegrounds event. These 12 choices will be joined by a further 10 nations/teams, with these to be determined through online qualifiers throughout the summer, plus one host region invite and one solidarity slot too, making for a full 24-nation finals event.

As for the invited nations and players, you can see this information below.



Thailand - Nourinz, Lericz, Scappy, TiGGER, Belmoth, KiSS



China - MMing, 04NB, LilGhost, tiantian, HS



Korea - EENd, Heather, Heaven, Gyumin, seoul, Seongjang



Vietnam - Himass, Delwyn, TanVuu, YmCuD, Zest, DjChip



Ukraine - Feyerist, Hakatory, SoseD, DiFX, Hexecu1or, Drugomu



USA - Purdy, Shrimzy, Kickstart, CowBoi, diyy, SneakAttack



Croatia - Lukarux, NIXZYEE, slqven, Nod1, ivas, ZEKO



Denmark - Beami, Gustav, Ketter, Mikzenn, Doffy, BAAAD3



Finland - curexi, SkaV, S4TTA, iExE, stratos, Mise



Brazil - zkrakenN, sparkingg, possa, cauan7zin, Tny7, fana



Australia - TGLTN, luke12, Fludd, Monty, Ripp, Dusky



Argentina - Caspitan, emikxz, PIPAA, Dr4FTk1NG, Kalnixx, SzylzEN



The qualifiers event will happen between July 11-12, so expect to learn about 10 more qualified nations in the weeks ahead.