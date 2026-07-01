Esports Nations Cup 2026: Here are the 16 invited Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves nations and players

HQ

If you've been following our coverage of the Esports Nations Cup up to this point, you'll know that the news related to each game featured at the major event in Saudi Arabia this November is issued in the same way. To begin with, the invited teams for an event are shared, which usually accounts for half of the slots for said event, and then this is followed by the rest of the qualified teams after the qualifiers happen throughout this summer.

With this in mind, now the invited team information for the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves event has been shared, with 16 of the total 32 nations and players already locked in. The other 16 slots will be determined in the weeks ahead, with 13 slots available and one each being handed out to North America, Central America, Latin America North, Latin America South, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Sub Saharan Africa, Oceania, East Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, with three wildcard spots then issued to fill the remaining gap. There will be one special invite, one host region slot, and one solidarity slot.

As for the confirmed nations and players, you can see this information below.