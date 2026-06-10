Esports Nations Cup 2026: Here are all 16 invited Dota 2 teams

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Later this year, many of the best players will be heading to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Esports Nations Cup, an international-geared event that trades the club-based action of the summer's Esports World Cup (set in Paris this year) for nation-versus-nation action instead.

As it stands, the inaugural Esports Nations Cup will be happening between November 2-29, with tons of tournaments on offer across a wide spectrum of games. The big question is whether the event will officially happen in Saudi Arabia, as a big reason for the EWC relocation to France seems to be the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Still, as it stands, the plan remains the same, and we now know the 16 nations who have been directly invited to compete in the Dota 2 tournament that's planned, plus the full rosters these nations will field. Check out this information below.



China - Ame, Xm, XXs, fy, y`, and XinQ (S)



Kazakhstan - watson, Malady, Malik, daze, Samat1, xsvampire (S), and TA2000 (S)



Malaysia - Ghost, NothingToSay, Ws, zeal, xNOva, MidOne (S), and Chucky (S)



Denmark - 1striker, Cy-, Ace, MISERY, N0tail, Cr1t- (S), and Ivz (S)



Sweden - miCKe, Insania, Boxi, Xibbe, charlie, Pablo (S), and Gorgc (S)



United States - SumaiL, Quinn, Fayde, Speeed, Sneyking, Yamsun (S), and Gunnar (S)



Indonesia - Jikroy, dalul, Fbz, Mikoto, Whitemon, Pota2 (S), and Jhocam (S)



Germany - Yuma, Stormstormer, Qojqva, tOfu, rmN-, Copy (S), and jmn (S)



Jordan - ATF, Valyrian, islA, AfrOmoush, Nagato, Joeel (S), and Kemps (S)



Bulgaria - Nikobaby, bzm, lil pleb, Mastermind, FAILETZ, Evidence (S), and CTOMAHEH1 (S)



North Macedonia - Zipzap, Stojkov, GodKid-, Saksa, H8, and Kralot_bulo (S)



Ukraine - kreker, QBFY, pma, Niku, gotthejuice, Akamu (S), and OnLiTaL (S)



Netherlands - Crystallis, Shad, Seleri, Crayon, Boerenyoghurt, Myron (S), and Wayne (S)



Republic of Moldova - rubikon155, Chief_Keef, Tony_who, Save-, Spacewalker, Requiem (S), and Shovel (S)



Poland - Nisha, Steq, Exotic_Deer, Ekki, Eejit, Fey (S), and Dave (S)



Brazil - Costabile, 4analog, Lelis, Thiolicor, KJ, fcr (S), and 4dr (S)



More nations will also qualify for this event via online regional qualifiers happening this summer, with a further 16 slots on offer and to be distributed between nations across North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MENA + Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, South + East Asia, and Southeast Asia + Oceania.

Will you be tuning into the Esports Nations Cup this November?