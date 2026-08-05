Esports Nations Cup 2026: All 39 Apex Legends countries and teams have been locked in

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Relatively recently, we touched on the confirmed invited teams for the Esports Nations Cup's Apex Legends event, which will be happening in November. Building on this, we now know the 19 other qualified teams as the online qualifier events have come to a close, meaning the full array of nations and players are locked in (well, minus the solidarity team that is yet to be decided).

The 20 invited nations and their respective roosters are as follows:



USA - sauceror, Sikezz, Panic



Japan - 4rufa, Mike, Axis



China - CrazyCong, Noname, Xzz



Australia - Genburten, Zer0, Wxltzy



Great Britian - vasate, arctic, Tanzz



Mexico - Gyozey, jaguares1, YanYa



Chinese Taipei - Roieee, ShaoJie, Chisu



Canada - yjely, Blinkzr, Rileymekanic



Thailand - DEXTER, ASIAZXD, Killoposz



Indonesia - EzFlashKIDZ, StrafingFlame, Ronin



Korea - Dogma, egoist, Sedna



Poland - Lufka, lighT, Nait



Argentina - Kurev, PANIC, renatricky



France - Tayko, BaByLoNs, Livaii



Portugal - k4shera, Hiarka, Senzz



Germany - xWinkler, Waldkraehe, ZtaM



Finland - LotusNessu, kuaksi, LukaQT



Sweden - Hakis, Slab, Vaifs



Austria - unlucky, Cloud, Brenn



Spain - Uxako, KIND4, 5MoriSan



As for the 19 qualified nations and their respective rosters, they are the below: