esports
Apex Legends
Esports Nations Cup 2026: All 39 Apex Legends countries and teams have been locked in
The online qualifiers for the tournament have concluded, meaning we now know the full list of attending nations.
HQ
Relatively recently, we touched on the confirmed invited teams for the Esports Nations Cup's Apex Legends event, which will be happening in November. Building on this, we now know the 19 other qualified teams as the online qualifier events have come to a close, meaning the full array of nations and players are locked in (well, minus the solidarity team that is yet to be decided).
The 20 invited nations and their respective roosters are as follows:
- USA - sauceror, Sikezz, Panic
- Japan - 4rufa, Mike, Axis
- China - CrazyCong, Noname, Xzz
- Australia - Genburten, Zer0, Wxltzy
- Great Britian - vasate, arctic, Tanzz
- Mexico - Gyozey, jaguares1, YanYa
- Chinese Taipei - Roieee, ShaoJie, Chisu
- Canada - yjely, Blinkzr, Rileymekanic
- Thailand - DEXTER, ASIAZXD, Killoposz
- Indonesia - EzFlashKIDZ, StrafingFlame, Ronin
- Korea - Dogma, egoist, Sedna
- Poland - Lufka, lighT, Nait
- Argentina - Kurev, PANIC, renatricky
- France - Tayko, BaByLoNs, Livaii
- Portugal - k4shera, Hiarka, Senzz
- Germany - xWinkler, Waldkraehe, ZtaM
- Finland - LotusNessu, kuaksi, LukaQT
- Sweden - Hakis, Slab, Vaifs
- Austria - unlucky, Cloud, Brenn
- Spain - Uxako, KIND4, 5MoriSan
As for the 19 qualified nations and their respective rosters, they are the below:
- Italy - InSaNe, Eccio, AdaM_zZ
- Ukraine - Xron, 7Adaaaam, Movik
- Denmark - Gnaske, Mande, gdolphn
- Belgium - Nono, revaniste, KDAR
- Kazakhstan - Kazakh, Marat, AsphyxiaGDH
- Romania - CalamityVX, Excentis, vPill
- Norway - xOLEOLEOLE, Ko0mbra, Banana789
- Czechia - vDanDa, 209Mraz, Gnomecek
- Morocco - Guts, belleroui, Horizxon
- Brazil - THEOZINBOY, keepstar, THaless
- Chile - CloverX, Anjz, Fangs
- Honduras - AN7, Ltto, Haki
- Peru - Tasho, InfinitoRVS, Arem
- Puerto Rico - Prooxzy, Painfulpr, vHaze
- Guatemala - MrTeRRo, yeffrimic, xDrDeathI
- Malaysia - xKenN, XoyoBda, sora
- Hong Kong - KingMSG, g8, Rchwerht
- New Zealand - WitnessMe, Heckk, spades
- Saudi Arabia - xOSAM2-, osamh_gun, IKrrio